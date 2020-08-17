Odisha reports 2,244 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Odisha on Monday reported 2,244 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 62,294, while 10 more fatalities pushed the toll to 353, a health department official said.

Of the new patients, 1,390 were reported from among the people lodged in different quarantine centres, while 854 were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The fresh cases were found in 29 of the state's 30 districts.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 311, followed by Ganjam at 243, Cuttack at 194, Rayagada at 160, Balasore at 142 and Sundargarh at 136.

"Regret to inform the demise of Ten #Covid-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health and Family Welfare Department said in a twitter.

Of the 10 new fatalities, four were reported from Khurda district, one each from Bargarh, Cuttack, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada and Sundargarh, the official said.

The Covid-19 toll in Odisha mounted 353, he said.

Besides, 53 more coronavirus patients have lost their lives in the state but these fatalities have been attributed to other reasons.

There are 19,611 active cases in the state at present, while 42,277 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

Odisha tested 50,421 samples for Covid-19 on Sunday. So far, the state has conducted 9,58, 929 tests.