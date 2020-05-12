Odisha reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, tally now at 437

Twenty-three people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 437, a health department official said.

Of the fresh cases, 15 were reported from Balasore, while three each from Ganjam and Jajpur districts and one each from Puri and Boudh, he added.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

With these new patients, the number of active coronavirus cases stands at 349 in Odisha, while 85 people have recovered from the disease. Three persons have died of the infection in the state.

The health department tested 4,579 samples for coronavirus on Monday, the highest in a day, the official said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The total number of samples tested so far in Odisha is 68,057, he added.

While Ganjam district tops the list of COVID-19 cases in the state with 157, Jajpur has reported 64 cases, Balasore 57, Khurda 50, Bhadrak 31, Sundergarh 16 and Angul has registered 15 coronavirus patients.

Nine cases each have been reported from Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara, while four has been reported from Puri and three from Cuttack. A case each has been detected in Nayagarh, Koraput, Dhenkanal and Deogarh.