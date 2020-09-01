Odisha reports 3,025 new Covid-19 cases, 11 fresh fatalities

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 1,06,561 on Tuesday as 3,025 more people tested positive for the infection, while 11 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 503, a health official said.

As many as 1,844 fresh infections were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,181 people tested positive for Covid-19 during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 666, followed by Cuttack (312), Mayurbhanj (215) and Ganjam (207), the official said, adding 24 other districts reported less than 200 new cases each.

Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Puri districts reported two fresh fatalities each, while one patient each died in Cuttack, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts, he said.

Ganjam district accounted for 191 of the 503 Covid-19 deaths in the state, followed by 67 in Khurda, the official said, adding 53 coronavirus patients have died due to other ailments so far.

Odisha now has 28,719 active Covid-19 cases, while 77,286 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The state has so far tested 18,39,854 samples for Covid-19, including 50,421 on Monday