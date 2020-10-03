Odisha reports 3,053 new Covid-19 cases, 17 fatalities

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 2,29,387 on Saturday as 3,053 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Seventeen fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 892, he said.

As many as 1,804 new cases were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,249 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 561, followed by Cuttack (256) and Mayurbhanj (153), he said.

Three fresh fatalities each were reported in Balasore and Dhenkanal, two each in Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Puri, and one each in Bhadrak, Ganjam, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh districts, the official said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 3

Ganjam district has so far reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths at 221, followed by Khurda (146) and Cuttack (74).

Fifty-three Covid-19 patients have died due to other ailments so far, he said.

Odisha now has 34,314 active coronavirus cases, while 1,94,128 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The state has so far tested over 33.95 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 46,404 on Friday, he added.