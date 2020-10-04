Odisha reports 3,326 new Covid-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Odisha on Sunday reported 3,326 new cases of Covid-19, taking the state's tally to 2,32,713, a Health Department official said.

The state's toll rose to 907 with 15 more patients losing their lives, he said.

Three patients each died in Khurda and Cuttack districts and two patients lost their lives in the Kendrapara district.

One each patient died in Boudh, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri and Sambalpur districts.

Fifty-three other Covid-19 patients have also died in the state, but the government attributed the cause of their deaths to comorbidities.

Of the new cases, 1,945 were reported from different quarantine centres while 1,381 people were found Covid-19 positive during contact tracing.

Khurda, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest 638 cases, followed by Cuttack (268) and Jajpur (148).

There are 33,559 active cases in the state at present, while 1,98,194 patients have so far recovered.

The state has tested total of 34.40 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 45,570 on Saturday.