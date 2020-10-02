Odisha reports 3,600 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 2.26 lakh

At least 3,600 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Odisha on Friday, which raised the tally to 2,26,334, while 16 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 875, a health department official said.

Of the 3,600 new cases, 2,109 were reported from various quarantine centres and the rest were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 766, followed by Cuttack at 358 and Mayurbhanj at 156.

Thirteen districts reported over 100 cases.

"Regret to inform the demise of sixteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the health and family welfare department said on Twitter.

Of the 16 fatalities, six were registered in Khurda, three in Nayagarh, two each in Balasore and Cuttack, and one each in Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur, and Kalahandi.

Ganjam district alone reported 220 of the 875 deaths in the state, followed by Khurda at 144 and Cuttack at 74.

Odisha currently has 35,326 active cases, while 1,90,080 people have recovered so far. Fifty-three people have died due to comorbidities, according to the official.

As many as 33.48 lakh tests have been conducted so far, including 48,217 on Thursday.