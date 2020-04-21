Odisha reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 79

Odisha reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 79

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Apr 21 2020, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 18:19 ist

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 79, a health department official said.

All the fresh cases have been reported from Balasore district neighbouring West Bengal, he said, adding that these include three males.

The five new cases were close relatives of a COVID-19 patient in a containment zone in Balasore town, the official said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 49 as four people have been cured. Those who have recovered are from Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Sundergarh and Kendrapara districts, officials said.

Also Read: Pandemic Podcast: How the lockdown is affecting women

Now, there are no cases in Kalahandi and Sundergarh, they said.

Of the total 30 districts in the state, 10 have reported COVID-19 patients, while 20 remain free from the deadly virus.

A 72-year-old man from Bhubaneswar had died of the coronavirus infection on April 6.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Of the total 79 cases reported in the state, 46 are from Khurda district comprising Bhubaneswar, eight each from Balasore and Bhadrak, seven from Jajpur, three from Sundergarh, two each from Kendrapara and Kalahandi and one each from Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Puri districts.

A total of 11,748 Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT PCR) and 4,861 rapid antibody tests have been conducted in the state so far, the official added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Odisha
West Bengal
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 