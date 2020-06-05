Odisha reports eighth COVID-19 death, total cases cross 2,500

A 63-year-old man succumbed to coronavirus in Khurda district on Friday, taking Odisha's death toll due to the virus to eight, a health department official said.

The man, who was undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar, was also suffering from diabetes, the official said.

"Regret to inform that a 63-year-old male patient of Khurda district who had tested positive for COVID, passed away while under treatment in hospital," a statement issued by the health department said.

He is the fourth COVID-19 patient from Khurda district to die.

Three other casualties were reported from Ganjam and one from Cuttack, the official said.

The state also reported 130 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 2,608.

While 124 cases were reported from the various quarantine centres where people returning from different states are staying, six persons with no recent travel history also tested positive, the official said.

There are 1,117 active cases in the state at present, while 1,481 persons have recovered.

The fresh cases were reported from 21 districts, with the highest of 23 from Cuttack district, followed by 22 cases each from Khurda and Mayurbhanj districts, Ganjam (12), Gajapati and Sundergarh (seven each) and Koraput (six).

Four cases each were reported from Bargarh and Bhadrak, three each from Jajpur, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Kalahandi, two each from Dhenkanal, Keonkjhar and Kendrapara districts and one each from Sonpeur, Angul, Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada and Puri districts, the official said

The state has so far tested 1,69,010 samples for COVID-19.

Of the 30 districts in the state, eight have reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases. These are Ganjam (533), Jajpur(293), Khurda (217), Balasore (179), Kendrapara (163), Cuttack (154), Bhadrak (136) and Bolangir (105).