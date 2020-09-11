Odisha reports record 3,996 Covid-19 cases, tally at 1,43,117

Odisha reported its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Friday as 3,996 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The state had registered its previous highest single- day spike of 3,991 coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The fresh infections have pushed the state's caseload to 1,43,117, he said.

Odisha's coronavirus death toll mounted to 605 as the state registered a record 14 fatalities, the official said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported five fresh fatalities, followed by three in Puri, two in Mayurbhanj and one each in Cuttack, Kalahandi, Koraput and Sambalpur districts, he said.

As many as 2,359 fresh infections were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,637 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

Khurda reported the highest number of new cases at 606, followed by 354 in Cuttack and 279 in Puri, the official said.

Odisha now has 34,458 active cases, while 1,08,001 people have been cured of the disease so far.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to other ailments so far.

The state has so far tested over 23.23 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 50,044 on Thursday.