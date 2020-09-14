Odisha sees record spike of 4,198 new Covid-19 cases

Odisha reports record 4,198 new Covid-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Odisha registered its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Monday as 4,198 more people, including state BJP chief Samir Mohanty, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The new cases have pushed the state's coronavirus tally to 1,55,005, he said.

Eleven more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the state's Covid-19 death toll to 637, the official said.

Odisha had reported its previous highest single-day spike of 3,996 coronavirus cases on September 11.

As many as 2,476 new cases were reported from different quarantine centres, while 1,722 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 35,673, while 1,18,642 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

Fifty-three Covid-19 patients have died in the state due to other ailments so far.

The state has so far tested over 24.72 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 49,393 on Sunday, the official said.

