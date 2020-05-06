Odisha reports second coronavirus death; total cases at 177

Odisha reported its second COVID-19 fatality on Tuesday night after a 77-year-old man died due to the disease in Bhubaneswar, health and family welfare department officials said.

He breathed his last at the KIMS COVID-19 Hospital here, they said.

The elderly man had underlying co-morbidities of hypertension, diabetes and kidney ailments, the officials said.

On April 6, a 72-year-old man from Bhubaneswar’s Jharpada had died due to the contagion at the AIIMS here.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man, who recently returned from Surat in Gujarat, tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 177, an official of the department said.

Till Wednesday morning, there were 115 active cases, while 60 persons have recovered from the disease, he said.