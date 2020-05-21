Odisha reports seventh coronavirus death, total positive cases at 1103

Odisha on Thursday reported its seventh COVID-19 fatality, while 51 new coronavirus case were detected, taking the total number of such cases to 1,103, official sources said.

The deceased had recently returned from Surat.

The 85-year-old man, who belonged to Ganjam district, died on Wednesday. He was also suffering from hypertension, the Health and Family Welfare department said.

“Regret to report the death of a 1 patient (Male age 85) of Ganjam District (Surat returnee) Hypertensive with other comorbidities,” the department said in its official Twitter post.

Of the seven COVID fatalities, three each come from Ganjam and Khurda districts while one person from Cuttack also succumbed to the highly infectious disease.

The new 51 cases were reported from 11 different districts. While 11 cases each were reported from Kalahandi and Nayagarh district, 9 were in Cuttack, 5 in Jajpur, 4 in Ganjam, 3 in Maurybhanj, 2 each in Angul and Jagatsinghpur, one each from Sambalpur, Malkangiri and Puri districts. Of the 51 new cases, 48 people in quarantine centres tested positive for the virus.

With new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 1103 of which 753 are active and 343 others have so far recovered from the disease.