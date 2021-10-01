Odisha requests Jharkhand not to exclude Odia language from teachers training course

Odisha's School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash has urged his Jharkhand counterpart Jagarnath Mahto not to exclude Odia language from the curriculum of Teachers Training Course meant for primary teachers in the neighbouring state.

Dash in a letter to Mahto said that exclusion of Odia language from the Teachers Training Course by the Jharkhand government has created an "atmosphere of dissent, distrust and discomfort fanning controversies among the Odia speaking people in Jharkhand and border districts."

The Odisha minister said that an advertisement published on September 20 by Jharkhand Academic Council has created doubt in the mind of Odia speaking people in the state. In this advertisement, which is meant for primary school teachers’ training, Odia language has been excluded from the 7th paper while languages like Sanskrit, Bengali, Urdu, Ho, Mundari, Sanathali and Kudmali have been included, Dash said.

"It is therefore, requested that your government should take needful action in this regard to restore and regain the trust and faith of Odia people. Hopefully, the action under your able leadership will prove that the policy of a welfare state not only shows a human face, but palpably animates itself with the emotive rhythm of a human heart," Das said in the letter to Mahto.

Dash said considering the homogeneous cultural heritage and identity of the two states, the Jharkhand government has recognised Odia as second state language. The people of both the states had fought valiantly against the oppression of British Rule, he said.

"Our government is also funding about 160 teachers through Utkal Samilani to impart education in Odia in the Odia speaking tracts like Sareikala, Kharswan, Singhbhum and others. Around 35 Odia schools are also running in your state with the patronages of government," he said.

