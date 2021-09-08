Odisha’s Manda buffalo gets indigenous tag

Odisha’s Manda buffalo, mostly found in Koraput district and adjoining areas of Malkangiri and Nabarangpur, has been recognised as an indigenous breed by the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR).

The NBAGR, an arm of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), is the nodal agency for registration of newly identified germplasm of livestock and poultry in the country.

In a meeting of the breed registration committee on August 16, Manda buffalo of Odisha and Dharwadi buffalo of Karnataka were approved for the indigenous tag, the NBAGR posted on its website.

The latest inclusions took the number of indigenous breeds in the country to 202, including 19 types of buffalo, the nodal agency stated.

Manda buffalos are ash grey or silver white in colour with copper-hued hair, according to Buffalopedia, a portal that belongs to the ICAR. Their horns are broad and emerge slightly laterally, extending backward and inward making half circles.

These buffaloes are moderate milk yielders, and produce around 700 litres in a lactation period of 290 days, the portal stated.

Female Manda buffaloes at some places are used in agricultural operations, it added.

Check out the latest DH Videos here: