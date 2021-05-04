Odisha seals border with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana following Covid-19 spike

After sealing the border with Chhattisgarh in the west and West Bengal in the north, the Odisha government on Tuesday closed its border with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the south with an intent to check the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Following reports on observation of a virulent variant of Covid-19 among the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Odisha government made a 14-day quarantine mandatory for people coming to Odisha from the two states, Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra said in an order.

The district magistrates of six districts have been asked to ensure that none enters or exits Odisha through borders with these two neighbouring states.

"Anyone coming to Odisha from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by personal/hired vehicles and trains or entering the state on any other mode shall undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for 14 days in cluster temporary medical centres (TMC) to be managed by BDO or executive offices of urban bodies," he said in the order.

All passengers coming from the two states through airway (Bhubaneswar or Jharsuguda airport) and railway to Odisha, will have to undergo institutional quarantine/paid quarantine for 14 days.

The collectors of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nawrangpur have been directed to put Border Check Posts (BCP) on all inter-state roads (NH, state roads and local roads) along Andhra Pradesh and Telangana border with immediate effect.

The district administrations were further directed to ensure border tracking for all the major and minor entry points for incoming people from the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana or adjoining their districts to the state. They have been asked to make adequate police arrangements for such tracking.

The district administrations will have to ensure appropriate facilities and logistics to support to cluster TMC.

However, people travelling from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to other states through Odisha will be allowed without disembarking from the vehicle en-route inside Odisha, the chief secretary said in his order.

Sarpanch(s)/ Ward Member(s) of PRIs & volunteers shall be mobilised to create awareness in their areas and further report to BDO/Police Station/ Local Authorities about any person coming from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana not quarantined in institutional facilities.

Any person, who has been successfully vaccinated (two doses) and produces certificate to the effect or test negative in RTPCR test (report to be produced) within 48 hours of entering Odisha, will have to stay in home quarantine for 7 days.

If there is no suitable facility for home quarantine, they may go for institutional /paid quarantine for a week.

Persons coming for emergency work related to Covid-19 management by government and private hospitals as well as those coming in connection with any work permitted by the state government have been exempted from this order.

Transport Commissioner has been instructed to provide necessary assistance and guidance to the collectors in operationalising the border check posts. If any person is found violating these measures, action will be taken in accordance with the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Legal action will also be taken against the violator, warned the government.