Odisha to float global tender to procure Covid vaccines

Odisha to float global tender to procure Covid-19 vaccines

The decision was made at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • May 10 2021, 20:44 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 20:44 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Facing an acute shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, the Odisha government on Monday decided to float a global tender for procuring the vaccine to inoculate the states entire population, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said.

The decision was made at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Also read: Covid-19 Wrap-up: India finally sees a dip in cases but situation still remains grim

"It is felt that complete vaccination is the best way to protect precious lives of the people. Therefore, the Cabinet allowed the state government to go for global tender and get vaccines at the earliest," Mohapatra said.

He said that a technical committee will soon be formed to suggest the state government on how to procure the best quality vaccines being made by leading manufacturers across the world.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Odisha
COVID-19
Coroanvirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Naveen Patnaik

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

 