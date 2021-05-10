Odisha to float global tender to procure Covid-19 vaccines

Facing an acute shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, the Odisha government on Monday decided to float a global tender for procuring the vaccine to inoculate the states entire population, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said.

The decision was made at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Also read: Covid-19 Wrap-up: India finally sees a dip in cases but situation still remains grim

"It is felt that complete vaccination is the best way to protect precious lives of the people. Therefore, the Cabinet allowed the state government to go for global tender and get vaccines at the earliest," Mohapatra said.

He said that a technical committee will soon be formed to suggest the state government on how to procure the best quality vaccines being made by leading manufacturers across the world.