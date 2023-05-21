Odisha to get new ministers on Monday

The Odisha cabinet will induct new ministers on Monday with Governor Ganeshi Lal administering the oath to them at a ceremony at the Lok Seva Bhavan, according to an official document.

Bhanjanagar MLA Bikram Keshari Arukha, who resigned as the speaker of the assembly last week, received a phone call from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for taking oath as a minister, sources said.

Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak and Bangiriposi MLA Sudam Marandi also received phone calls from Patnaik for the ceremony, they said.

The governor, who was on a private visit to his home state of Haryana, returned to Bhubaneswar on Sunday, a day ahead of schedule for the ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at the convention centre of the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar at 9.50 am, according to the invitation sent to the press, including PTI, by the Chief Secretary's Office.

Last week, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Labour Minister Srikant Sahu resigned. No appointment was also made in place of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, who was assassinated in January.

The Odisha's Council of Ministers can have 22 ministers, including the chief minister, but has 19 ministers at present.

The additional charge of School and Mass Education, and Labour departments was given to Revenue Minister Pramila Mallick. Earlier, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari was given the additional charge of the Health and Family Welfare Department.