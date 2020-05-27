Odisha to rush 500 metric tonne polythene for cyclone affected people in West Bengal

With Cyclone Amphan leaving many people homeless in West Bengal, the Odisha government on Wednesday announced that 500 metric tonne of polythene sheets for temporary roofing would be rushed to the neighbouring state.

The extremely severe cyclone Amphan has left many without roofs in West Bengal. "Our CM has advised to assist the neighbouring state every way we can. The state requires temporary roofing materials. We are rushing 500 tonne of 20x20 polythene immediately by trucks," chief secretary A K Tripathy said.

Trucks carrying polythene sheets for West Bengal will start on Thursday forenoon, said special relief commissioner P K Jena.

Odisha government had already sent 500 personnel of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Odisha Fire Service for assisting in road clearance, tree cutting and restoration work in cyclone Amphan-hit West Bengal.

The action is being taken after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik instructed the chief secretary to remain in constant touch with his West Bengal counterpart and ensure that Odisha meets the requirements of the cyclone ravaged state.

At least 86 people were killed and lakhs rendered homeless as Cyclone Amphan cut a path of destruction through a dozen districts of West Bengal, including state capital Kolkata, on May 20.

Meanwhile, Odishas IG, Fire Service, Asit Panigrahi on Tuesday said the Fire Service personnel from Odisha engaged in post-cyclone restoration work in West Bengal, will undergo COVID-19 test on returning to the state.

He said 30 teams comprising 375 Fire Service personnel have been sent to the neighbouring state with two pairs of personal protective equipment (PPE) each.

"The team members are staying at the Salt Lake Stadium and working from 8 am to 10 pm every day. The West Bengal government has immensely praised their work and expertise in the restoration work," Panigrahi said.

The West Bengal government has sanitized the stadium as a safety measure, the IG said.