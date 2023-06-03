Odisha train accident: Gujarat CM, ruling BJP cancel public events

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday cancelled their public engagements as a mark of respect to those killed and injured in the Odisha train tragedy. At least 261 persons have died and nearly 1,000 injured after two passenger trains and one goods train were involved in derailments and collisions on three tracks in Balasore in the eastern state on Friday evening.

"The train accident in Balasore, Odisha is very heart-breaking. My condolences go out to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. I pray to God for speedy recovery of the injured," the chief minister tweeted.

Track live updates

"In view of this tragedy, I have postponed all my public programs today, including the program planned today to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government. May God rest the souls of those who lost their lives in this tragedy," Patel further said.

The ruling BJP said all events to be held on Saturday as part of its month-long programme to highlight achievements of nine years of the Narendra Modi government stood postponed. This included the programme of Union Minister for MSME Narayan Rane in Ahmedabad where he was to attend a traders conference and visit a smart city project as part of nine years of the Modi government.

In a tweet Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil said, "The train accident that occurred yesterday evening in Balasore, Odisha is very sad. Due to this tragedy, all other programs of the Bharatiya Janata Party for today including those organised on completion of nine years of central government have been postponed. I pray that God gives strength to the bereaved families to bear this pain and peace to the bereaved." Paatil was scheduled to attend the ground breaking ceremony of Narmada Sugar and inaugurate a fertiliser plant in Narmada district. He was also scheduled to attend a meet of All India Sant Samiti's Gujarat unit at Vadtal in Kheda district.