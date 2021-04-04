Woman stripped naked, beaten up by in-laws for dowry

Odisha Woman stripped naked, beaten up by in-laws for dowry

The woman's uncle has filed a complaint with the local police station, following which a probe has been launched in the matter

PTI
PTI, Kendrapara,
  • Apr 04 2021, 04:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 04:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 24-year-old woman was on Saturday allegedly stripped naked and beaten up by in-laws in Odisha's Kendrapara district, and the footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, a police officer said.

The woman's uncle has filed a complaint with the local police station, following which a probe has been launched in the matter, he said.

Read | More women approaching NCW with complaints, Uttar Pradesh tops list

According to Kabuli Barik, the inspector of Nikirai police station in the district, some locals in Koruk village had tried to intervene to rescue the woman, who was apparently tortured for not being able to fulfill dowry demands.

Her family members, however, did not pay heed to any of their requests.

The woman's statement has been recorded, Barik said, adding that her in-laws have fled the village and a special police team has been constituted to hunt down the offenders. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Odisha
dowry
Kendrapara

Related videos

What's Brewing

How pandemics change the course of history

How pandemics change the course of history

Robot artist sells art for $688,888, eyes music career

Robot artist sells art for $688,888, eyes music career

Egypt gears up for pharaohs' 'Golden Parade'

Egypt gears up for pharaohs' 'Golden Parade'

You can now deep fry water and eat it

You can now deep fry water and eat it

 