Odisha's Covid-19 caseload jumps to 84,231; death toll mounts to 428

Odisha's Covid-19 tally increased to 84,231 on Tuesday with 2,752 fresh cases, while nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 428, a health department official said.

of the new fatalities, two each were reported from Ganjam and Sundargarh districts and one each from Balasore, Bolangir, Cuttack, Gajapati and Khurda.

"Regret to inform the demise of Nine #COVID-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

Of the 428 deaths, Ganjam district alone accounted for 181 fatalities followed by Khura (55), the official said, adding that 53 more coronavirus patients in the state have died due to other ailments.

Of the 2,752 fresh cases, 1,708 were recorded in quarantine centres and the remaining were detected positive during contact tracing.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 247, followed by Jajpur 217 and Ganjam 212.

Odisha now has 26,825 active Covid-19 cases, while 56,925 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The state on Monday conducted 58,338 tests, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 14,21,958, the official added.