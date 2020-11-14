Odisha's Covid-19 death toll crosses 1,500-mark

Odisha's Covid-19 death toll crossed the 1,500-mark on Saturday with 15 more people losing their lives, while 902 new cases pushed the tally to 3,07,906, a Health Department official said.

Five people died in Sundergarh, four persons in Khurda and two in Mayurbhanj. One patient each succumbed to Covid-19 in Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal and Puri, he said.

The state's death toll rose to 1,510 with the latest fatalities.

Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, has so far reported 263 deaths, followed by Ganjam (232) and Cuttack (124), the official said.

This apart, 53 other Covid-19 patients have also died in the state due to comorbidities.

Of the new cases, 523 were reported from different quarantine centres.

The highest 88 new cases were detected in the Mayurbhanj district, followed by Sundergarh (85) and Cuttack (70) districts.

There are 11,098 active cases in the state at present.

So far, 2,95,245 patients have recovered from the infection.

The state has tested over 52.19 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 47,830 on Friday.

Odisha's positivity rate stands at 5.9 per cent, as per the Health Department.