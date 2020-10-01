Record 17 Covid-19 fatalities in Odisha push toll to 85

Odisha's Covid-19 death toll rises to 85 after record spike of 17

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Oct 01 2020, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 17:06 ist
A health worker (R) wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a resident for a coronavirus test at a temporarory collection centre. Credit: AFP

Odisha on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 17 Covid-19 fatalities, which raised the death toll to 859, while 3,615 new cases pushed the state's tally to 2,22,734, a health department official said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, registered four deaths. Two patients each succumbed to the infection in Cuttack and Nayagarh districts, and one each in Angul, Bhadrak, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Puri and Rayagada.

"Regret to inform the demise of seventeen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

Ganjam district alone has accounted for 220 of the 859 deaths in the coastal state.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

Of the 3,615 new cases, 2,118 were reported from various quarantine centres in Odisha, and the remaining detected during contact tracing.

Khurda recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 671, followed by Cuttack at 371 and Angul at 188.

Odisha currently has 36,122 active cases, while 1,85,700 people have recovered so far.

Fifty-three Covid-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, according to the health department.

Over 33 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 49,645 on Wednesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Odisha
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

 