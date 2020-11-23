Odisha's Covid-19 tally climbs to 3,14,629, death toll at 1,657

Odisha's Covid-19 caseload rose to 3,14,629 with 668 people testing positive, while 17 more fatalities pushed the coastal state's death toll to 1,657, a health department official said.

Of the new cases detected from 28 districts, 385 were reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 283 are local contact cases.

Nuapada district registered the highest number of 68 infections followed by Khurda (56) and Sundargarh (55).

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said: "Regret to inform the demise of seventeen #Covid19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."

The deaths were reported from Khurda, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh Jharsuguda, Bolangir and Kendrapara districts, the official said.

A total of 53 other Covid-19 patients have also died in the state due to comorbidities, he said.

Khurda district alone accounted for 280 deaths followed by Ganjam (239), Cuttack (132) and Sundergarh (127).

Odisha now has 7,106 active cases, while as many as 3,05,813 persons have so far recovered from the disease.

The state has thus far conducted over 56.04 lakh sample tests, including 40,606 on Sunday.

The positivity rate stands at 5.61 per cent.