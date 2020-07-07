Odisha's Covid-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Odisha crossed the 10,000-mark on Tuesday with 571 fresh infections, while the toll climbed to 42 as four more people succumbed to the disease, a health department official said.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 10,097, he said.

While fresh cases were detected in 21 districts, deaths were reported from Ganjam (3) and Cuttack (1) districts.

Two more persons who tested positive for Covid-19 died, but the health department attributed their deaths to cancer. With this, the number of people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 but died due to other reasons has risen to 12.

Of the 571 new cases, 403 were reported from different quarantine centres and 168 were local contacts, the official said, adding that contact tracing and follow-up actions are underway.

Ganjam reported the highest number of fresh cases at 273, followed by 56 in Gajapati, 51 in Sundergarh, 37 in Khurda, 29 in Cuttack, 28 in Balasore, 17 in Jagatsinghpur, 16 in Jajpur, 14 in Mayurbhanj and 10 in Rayagada.