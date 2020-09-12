Odisha's Covid-19 tally crosses 1.46 lakh with over 3,700 new cases

Odisha's Covid-19 tally mounted to 1,46,894 on Saturday with 3,777 more people testing positive for the disease, while 11 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 616, a health department official said.

Three deaths were reported in Cuttack, two in Khurda, and one each in Bolangir, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Rayagada, he said.

Of the 3,777 new cases, 2,191 were recorded in various quarantine centres, and 1,586 detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 815, followed by Cuttack at 368.

Odisha currently has 34,163 active cases, while 1,12,062 people have recovered from the infection.

Fifty-three Covid-19 patients have died in the coastal state due to comorbidities, the official said.

As many as 23.74 lakh samples have been tested so far, including 50,979 on Friday, he added.