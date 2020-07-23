Odisha's Covid-19 tally crosses 21,000-mark, death toll at 114

Odisha's Covid-19 caseload on Thursday breached the 21,000 mark as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 1,264 new cases, and the death toll increased to 114, with six more patients succumbing to the disease, a Health Department official said.

With new cases, the number of cases in the state rose to 21,099. A total of 540 cases were reported from the coronavirus hotspot of Ganjam district followed by 137 in Khurda.

The six new fatalities which include two women have been reported from Ganjam (5) and Khurda (1). With this, Odisha's death toll has mounted to 114, the official said.

"Regret to inform the demise of six Covid-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health Department tweeted.

The victims from Ganjam were identified as a 51-year-old woman and four men between the ages of 41 to 69. All the Ganjam victims were suffering from either diabetes or hypertension, the official said.

The victim from Khurda district was an 86-year-old woman also suffered from the comorbidities.

Of the 114 fatalities, Ganjam reported the highest of deaths at 67 followed by Khurda at 15, Cuttack 9, Gajapati at 6, two each from Angul, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Rayagada and Sundergarh, while one casualty each was recorded in Nayagarh, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kandhamal.

With the new cases, the number of active cases in the state has increased to 7,205 while 13,750 patients have recovered from the disease in the state so far.

In the last 24 hours, 11,010 swab samples were tested which has taken the total samples tested so far to 4,21,931, the official said.

Ganjam District Magistrate V A Kulange appealed to people not to panic over high detection of positive cases. He said door-to-door surveillance helped detect more cases.

"This will help check transmission of the disease by isolating positive cases and providing them treatment at the proper time," Kulange said.

With the detection of 540 new cases, the Ganjam district caseload increased to 6,902 of which 2,754 are active and 4,076 patients have recovered and 67 have died.