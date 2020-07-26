Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 25,000-mark

Odisha's Covid-19 case count crossed the 25,000-mark on Sunday with 1,376 new infections, while the toll mounted to 140 as 10 more patients succumbed to the disease, a health official said.

The state's tally now stands at 25,389, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 917 were reported from quarantine centres and 459 detected during local contact tracing, according to the official.

Ganjam, the worst-hit district in Odisha, reported the highest number of fresh cases at 484, followed by Khurda (187), Keonjhar (103), Puri (91), Cuttack (75) and Gajapati (74).

New cases were reported from all 30 districts of the state.

Of the 10 fatalities, Ganjam reported six, Khurda two, and Gajapati and Sundergarh one each, the official said.

With the latest deaths, the toll in Ganjam has risen to 79. There are 8,678 Covid-19 cases in the district, he said.

Another Covid-19 patient died in Ganjam due to eclampsia pregnancy, taking the number of patients who died due to other ailments to 34, he added.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 9,286, while 15,929 people have recovered, the official said.

Odisha has tested 4,58,120 samples for Covid-19 so far, including 11,809 on Saturday, he said.