Odisha's Covid-19 tally crosses one-lakh mark

The Covid-19 tally in Odisha mounted to 1,00,934 on Sunday with 3,014 more people testing positive for the disease, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 482, a health department official said.

The new cases were reported from 29 of Odisha's 30 districts, he said.

Ruling BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, who is also an MLA, tested positive for Covid-19, the official said adding that the number of lawmakers infected with the coronavirus now increased to 12 in Odisha.

The state also registered the recovery of as many as 2,519 Covid-19 patients taking the number of total cured persons to 73,233 which is 72.55 per cent of the total caseload.

Of the 2,519 recovered cases, 104 critically ill patients got cured through plasma therapy.

"Odisha achieves a rare distinction of having discharged 104 patients after treatment through plasma therapy. I congratulate the entire team of plasma therapy and also plasma donors," said Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra.

The ACS said the state's fatality rate also came down to 0.47 per cent even as 12 more patients succumbed to the infection on Sunday.

"Regret to inform of the demise of twelve Covid-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospital," the health and family welfare department said on Twitter.

Four deaths were registered in Ganjam and one each in Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Malknagiri, Nabarangpur, Puri, Rayagada and Sundergarh.

A police constable, who was posted as the personal security officer of Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, was among those who succumbed to the infection.

Odisha, which reported its first Covid-19 positive case on March 15, took 169 days for taking the tally to over 1 lakh mark.

"While it took 151 days for the state to reach the 50,000-mark, the remaining 50,000 cases came in just 18 days," the official data released by the department said.

When the total number of positive cases was 50,672 till August 12, it increased to 1,00,934 on August 30, the data revealed.

Khurda district recorded the maximum number of new cases at 684, followed by Cuttack at 337, Mayurbhanj at 292, Ganjam at 216, Balasore 138, Bargarh 124, Koraput 120, Puri 118, Rayagada 104, and Sambalpur 102.

The remaining cases were reported from 19 other districts.

Odisha currently has 27,166 active coronavirus cases.

As many as 17,31,556 sample tests have been conducted so far, including 60,646 on Saturday, the official added.