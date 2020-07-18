Odisha's Covid-19 tally rises to 16,701, death toll now 86

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 16,701 with 591 fresh infections while the death toll reached 86 with three more patients succumbing to the disease, a Health Department official said on Saturday.

Two fatalities were reported from Ganjam district and one from Gajapati, he said.

The three patients died while undergoing treatment in hospitals, the official said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The new 591 positive cases were reported from 25 districts.

Of the fresh cases, 394 were detected in different quarantine centres and 197 during contact-tracing exercises, the official said.

Contact tracing and follow-up actions are underway, he added.