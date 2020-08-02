1,434 new Covid-19 cases in Odisha; tally 34,913

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rises to 34,913 with 1,434 new cases

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Aug 02 2020, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 14:11 ist

Odisha's coronavirus tally shot up to 34,913 on Sunday with 1,434 fresh cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 197, a health department official said.

The latest Covid-19 cases were reported from 29 districts, with Ganjam topping the list (320), followed by Khurda (218), Rayagada (197), Cuttack (123), Gajapati (91) and Sundergarh (76), he said.

Ganjam district, Odisha's coronavirus hotspot, also registered the maximum number of four fatalities since Saturday. Khurda (three), Jajpur (one), Sundergarh (one) and Kalahandi (one) accounted for the remaining deaths, the official said.

The tribal-dominated Kalahandi district reported its first Covid-19 death, he said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"Regret to inform the demise of 10 Covid-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health and Family Welfare Department said in a statement.

Another 65-year-old coronavirus positive patient from Gajapati district also breathed his last, but the department attributed the cause of his death to chronic kidney disease.

Of the 1,434 new cases, 889 people were detected positive from quarantine centres, he said, adding, contact- tracing and follow-up action have been initiated.

Odisha's active case count stood at 13,403, while 21,274 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The state on Saturday tested 14,608 samples, taking the total number of such clinical examinations conducted to 5,43,316, the official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Odisha
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

How to stay safer on mass transit

How to stay safer on mass transit

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

 