Odisha's Covid-19 tally rises to 64,633 with 2,239 new cases

At least 2,239 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Odisha, pushing the tally in the state to 64,533, a senior Health Department official said on Tuesday.

The death toll in the coastal state climbed to 362, with nine people succumbing to the infection, he said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Of the 2,239 fresh cases, 1,416 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda registered the maximum number of new cases at 419, followed by Ganjam at 246, Nayagarh at 147, Balasore at 130, Rayagada at 120, Cuttack at 117.

The remaining cases were recorded in 23 other districts of the state.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Nine fatalities were reported from six districts - three in Ganjam, two in Rayagada, and one each in Malkangiri, Sambalpur, Khurda and Balasore districts.

The number of active cases in Odisha currently stands at 20,338 while 43,780 people have so far recovered.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A total of 53 Covid-19 patients have died in the state due to comorbidities.

As many as 50,525 samples were tested for coronavirus in Odisha on Monday, taking the total number of such examinations to 10,09,454.