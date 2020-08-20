Odisha's Covid-19 tally rises to 70,020; death toll mounts to 380

Odisha's Covid-19 caseload crossed the 70,000-mark on Thursday as 2,898 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 380, a health official said.

The fresh infections reported from all the 30 districts have taken the state's Covid-19 tally to 70,020, he said.

As many as 1,792 fresh infections were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,106 people tested positive for the coronavirus during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered its highest single-day spike of 524 new cases, followed by Cuttack (241), Nayagarh (232) and Ganjam (226). The remaining districts reported less than 200 fresh infections each, he said.

Ganjam, Odisha's Covid-19 hotspot, reported four fresh fatalities while Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khurda and Puri districts reported one death each, the official said.

Ganjam accounted for 166 of the state's 380 Covid-19 deaths, followed by 52 in Khurda, he said.

A total of 53 Covid-19 patients have died due to other ailments in the state so far, the official said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state to 22,651, while 46,936 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Odisha has so far tested 11,15,947 samples for Covid- 19, including 53,478 on Wednesday, the official added.