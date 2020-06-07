OIL gears up for 'huge challenge' of placing blowout preventer as gas continues to flow in Assam mishap site

The Oil India Limited (OIL) is gearing up for the "huge challenge" of placing a Blow Out Preventer (BOP) on a gas well head in eastern Assam, from where natural gas is flowing uncontrollably for the past 11 days.

A team of experts from Singapore reached Guwahati on Sunday and were on their way to the mishap site at Baghjan in Tinsukia district to help local engineers plug the gas well, which blew out on May 27.

"With very limited space and non-availability of open space above the well head, placement of Blow Out Preventer (BOP) is a huge challenge as it entails huge risk. It is planned to place the BOP on the wellhead through a hydraulically driven mechanical transporter. The design and fabrication of the hydraulically driven mechanical transporter requires high degree of precision, strength and safety features as this will be operated against very high pressure of the gas in a hazardous environment. Safety of the people and the surroundings has been given utmost priority while controlling the well " the OIL said in a statement on Sunday

Nearly 6,000 people living near the gas well under Baghjan oilfield have already been shifted to relief camps for safety. But local residents and environmentalists fear adverse impact on the wetlands and Dibru Saikhowa National Park, situated near the mishap site.

"Huge quantity of water will be required while executing the actual operation of the well for creation of a water jacketing/ umbrella to facilitate the operating crew to approach the well safely. A water reservoir near the well site plinth has been made and preparation of the area for placement of two numbers 2,500 gallons capacity pump is in progress. But due to wind direction and inclement weather condition, the level of gas concentration is above the safe limit of operation in that area. The Crisis Management Team decided to shift the water reservoir to an alternate area in opposite direction of the present reservoir for safety reasons," said the statement.

It said three experts of Singapore based firm M/s Alert Disaster Control will supplement the OIL and ONGCL team in executing the control of the blowout.