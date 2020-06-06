Oil well spews out dangerous gas for 10 days in Assam

An oil well in eastern Assam continued to spew natural gas "uncontrollably" even on the 10th day on Saturday as the Oil India Limited (OIL) waited for an expert team from Singapore to help it plug the damage caused by the "blowout."

Scared local residents staged a protest on Saturday demanding steps to quickly plug the damage complaining that the condensates are "dangerously contaminating" the water bodies near the Bagjhan oilfield in Tinsukia district, where the mishap took place on May 27. They also expressed fear that it could affect the flora and fauna in Dibru Saikhowa National Park situated about 4-km away.

An official statement issued by OIL on Saturday said associated condensates was coming out with the gas but water was being sprayed and collected in a pond near the well site itself and then safely transported to its heaquarters at Duliajan. "Utmost care has been taken to arrest condensate spillage to surrounding areas. A bund has been created around the well site to prevent the contaminated water runoff to surrounding areas and nearby water body," it said.

The Oil PSU had earlier said the gas producing well at Baghjan under Baghjan oil field had suddenly become active at around 10.30 am on May 27. Nearly 6,000 people have been shifted to relief camps as a precautionary measure.

The statement said poor weather condition was hampering the work progress for removal of some equipment from well plinth and development of approach road for removing equipment from the site. "OIL has engaged local fishermen with boat to identify oil spill, if any, in Maguri Matapung Beel (a wetland) so that immediate remedial action may be taken up as required. Meantime, one Guwahati based firm is also lined up for bio-remediation of oil spill in the area," it said.

An official said they were waiting for a team of experts from Singapore to reach the site in order to plug the damage caused by the well blowout. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had earlier requested Union pertroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to seek help of international experts to plug the damage.