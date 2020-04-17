One among four red zone districts in Bengal now in orange zone: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the number of red zone districts in the state has come down from four to three with East Medinipur district shifting from red to orange zone.

“(East) Medinipur was in the red zone but now it has come to the orange zone. With this out of the four districts which were in the red zone one has come under the orange zone,” said Banerjee.

She also said that Kolkata which is in the red zone also has to be brought under the orange zone and then in green zone adding that the situation must be handled strongly.

“ Police has to take up this challenge. We have to take Howrah to green zone within 14 days. Currently, it is a red zone. Within 14 days it has to be in orange zone. Then I want to see it in the green zone,” said Banerjee. She was speaking at a meeting with government officials at the state secretariat.

Making it clear that she is ready to crack the whip to enforce the lockdown Banerjee said that in sensitive areas armed police will be deployed to enforce the lockdown and no gathering will be allowed at market places.

She also said that out of the 23 districts in West Bengal 10 have reported no COVID-19 cases so far.

Meanwhile, with 22 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 162 and the death remained 10 in the state. The data was provided by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha.