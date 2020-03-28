One arrested in Kolkata for spreading rumor on COVID-19

One arrested in Kolkata for spreading rumor on COVID-19

DHNS
DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Mar 28 2020, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 19:39 ist
Representative image

One person has been arrested in Kolkata for allegedly spreading rumor on social media about a doctor testing positive for COVID 19.

According to sources in the Kolkata Police, the 29-year-old woman in her social media post claimed that the doctor who is treating COVID-19 patients at a government-run Beleghata Infectious Diseases hospital has tested positive for the infection.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

“ She was arrested late on Friday night and has been booked under the IT Act,” a senior Kolkata Police official said.

Rubbishing the post-West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that it was “utterly baseless.”

Track the state-wise COVID-19 cases here

“ I was informed by the Health Secretary that someone in a social media post claimed that a doctor treating COVID-19 patients has fallen ill. This is utterly baseless,” said Banerjee.

The development comes at a time when the Chief Minister has repeatedly warned against spreading rumors regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier she had warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who resort to rumor-mongering and spreading fake news.

Banerjee had also cautioned the media not to flash any information regarding the pandemic without properly verifying it.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
West Bengal
Kolkata
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

 