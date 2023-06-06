One BSF jawan dead in fresh gunfight with militants in Manipur's Serou

A BSF jawan was killed and two Assam Rifles personnel suffered gunshot wounds Manipur’s Serou area, the Army said on Tuesday.

BSF jawan Ct/GD Ranjit Yadav, who sustained fatal injuries, was taken to Jivan Hospital in Kakching, where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, two Assam Rifles personnel also sustained gunshot wounds during the firing between security forces and a group of insurgents. The injured have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Army’s SpearCorps headquartered in Dimapur said on Twitter.

Security forces effectively retaliated to the firing by the insurgents and a search operation is currently in progress, Indian Army said.

“Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in #Manipur... Intermittent firing between Security Forces & group of insurgents took place throughout night of 05/06 June. Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire,” it posted on Twitter.

Further details will follow, it said.