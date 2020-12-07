One dead as BJP workers clash with police in West Bengal's Siliguri

BJP’s protest march at Siliguri in North Bengal on Monday turned violent and police resorted to firing tear gas shells and water cannons during which one BJP worker died.

While the BJP leadership claimed that the party worker was beaten to death by police when they resorted to baton charge, the West Bengal Police stated that the cause of his death was yet to be ascertained. The protest was organised by BJP’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Yuva Morcha (BJYM) led by its national president and MP Tejasvi Surya.

“Our worker Ullen Roy was brought to the hospital after he got injured during the protest. I saw that there were several wounds on his body similar to those created if one gets hit by pellets He lost a lot of blood. However, the cause of his death is not yet clear,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh told journalists.

However, the West Bengal Police in a series of tweets claimed that the protesters not only resorted to vandalism and stone pelting but even opened fired on police personnel.

“Today in Siliguri, serious acts of violence were committed by the supporters of a political party during their protest program. They resorted to arson, brick-batting, firing and vandalism of govt property,” tweeted West Bengal Police.

“Police showed restraint and didn’t do lathi charge or used fire arms. Only water cannons and tear gas were used to disperse the violent crowd. However, death of a person has been reported. Body is being sent for PM. The actual cause of death will be known only after the PM (post mortem),” it tweeted.

During the protest BJP workers tried to march towards branch Secretariat in North Bengal Uttar Kanya. The situation turned violent when BJP workers tried to barge thorough the police barricade and started pelting stones at the police. Police responded by lobbing tear gas shells and firing water cannons to disperse the protesters. BJP alleged that there was “brutal baton charge” by police and at least 50 party workers were injured.

“TMC goons hurled crude bombs on our workers. This dictatorship cannot continue,” said Surya.