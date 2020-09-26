One die, over 1.78 lakh affected in fresh wave of floods in Assam

One person died and over 1.78 lakh people remained affected on Saturday by the third wave of flood in Assam.

The person drowned in the floodwater at Kampur in central Assam's Nagaon districts, where Kopili river was flowing above the danger level.

This increased the death toll in this year's flood in Assam to 118 so far. More than 25 lakh people were affected in the two waves of the flood that affected 30 of 33 districts between May and August.

According to the daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management on Saturday, the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Nematighat in Jorhat district while two of its tributaries, Jia Bharali and Kopili crossed the danger mark in Sonitpur and Nagaon districts respectively.

It said a total of 1,78,313 people in 155 villages remained affected by floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong districts. At least 25 relief distribution camps have been opened by the administration.

Crops of 6, 437 hectares have been destroyed in the current wave of flood. The situation is unlikely to improve soon as most parts of Assam was reporting heavy rains.