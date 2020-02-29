One dies as anti-CAA protesters attacked in Meghalaya, curfew imposed in Shillong

Amidst the violence in north-east Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a tense situation sprung up, leaving one dead and many injured, in Meghalaya, on Friday night.

A violent clash broke out in the North-eastern state when a rally opposing CAA carried out by the Khasi Students Union opposing CAA and seeking implementation of Inner Line Permit, was attacked by a group of non-tribals, who were armed with machetes and sticks, at Shella constituency, according to sources.

One Khasi man lost his life in the incident, and many others were injured, the source added.

Several public properties were also vandalised, leading to a serious law and order situation in the state.

A curfew was already been imposed in Shillong from 10 pm Friday. The curfew can be extended if need be, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said. The Internet has temporarily been suspended in the state as a precautionary measure.

Although sources point out that the situation may worsen across Meghalaya, the CM has assured that all precautionary measures are being taken to control the situation.