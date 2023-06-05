One killed, another injured in firing along Assam-Arunachal border

One killed in firing along Assam-Arunachal border

The incident happened in the Panbari area of the district, which falls near the Arunachal state border

One person died and another was seriously injured in North Assam's Dhemaji district bordering Arunachal Pradesh after miscreants allegedly fired on them on Monday morning. 

Police said the incident took place due a conflict over the land situated along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The two victims are from Assam while the miscreants are from Arunachal Pradesh side. They claimed the land as that of Arunachal Pradesh.

The deceased has been identified as Boga Chutia. 

The incident took place weeks after Assam and Arunachal Pradesh signed an agreement to end disputes on the 800 km border the two states share. 

Reacting to the development, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told news channnels that deputy commissioner and SP of Dhemaji were investigating into the incident. 

