One killed, six critically injured as speeding car rams roadside stalls in Kolkata's Jadavpur

One person was killed and six others critically injured as a speeding car rammed roadside stalls in Kolkata's Jadavpur area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Sulekha More around 10.30 pm on Saturday. The speeding car hit a bike and rammed into the roadside stalls before running over a man, the police said.

The impact of the accident was such that the bonnet and the bumper of the sedan turned into a pile of metal with the headlights missing. When taken to a hospital, the man was declared brought dead, police said.

Also Read — Goa: Speeding car kills constable, IRB jawan at police checkpost; driver detained

Those injured were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Three persons, including two women, were detained from the car following the accident. Later, the driver was arrested, a police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they were drinking in the car, the police said. "We have started a probe into the matter and are checking the CCTV footage of the area," the officer said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: