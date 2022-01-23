1 killed, 6 critically hurt by speeding car in Kolkata

One killed, six critically injured as speeding car rams roadside stalls in Kolkata's Jadavpur

The driver was arrested, people were drinking alcohol in the car, say police

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  Jan 23 2022, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 11:49 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

One person was killed and six others critically injured as a speeding car rammed roadside stalls in Kolkata's Jadavpur area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Sulekha More around 10.30 pm on Saturday. The speeding car hit a bike and rammed into the roadside stalls before running over a man, the police said.

The impact of the accident was such that the bonnet and the bumper of the sedan turned into a pile of metal with the headlights missing. When taken to a hospital, the man was declared brought dead, police said.

Those injured were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Three persons, including two women, were detained from the car following the accident. Later, the driver was arrested, a police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they were drinking in the car, the police said. "We have started a probe into the matter and are checking the CCTV footage of the area," the officer said.

