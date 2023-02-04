One killed, two injured in crude bomb mishap in Bengal

One killed, two injured in suspected crude bomb mishap in West Bengal

Security has been bolstered in the area to avoid any untoward incident

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Feb 04 2023, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 21:41 ist
The incident took place during the alleged manufacturing of crude bombs. Credit: iStock Photo

One person was killed and two others were injured in an explosion at Basanti in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened when they were allegedly manufacturing crude bombs inside the residence of a person named Manirul Khan of Titkumar village in the district, a police officer said.

"The condition of the two injured is critical. We are investigating the matter,” a senior police officer of Baruipur Police District said.

The injured have been referred to MR Bangur Hospital in Kolkata, he said.

Security has been bolstered in the area to avoid any untoward incident, the officer added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
India News

What's Brewing

Accident survivor 'gifts' blood on his wedding day

Accident survivor 'gifts' blood on his wedding day

Entangled atoms pave way for future quantum networks

Entangled atoms pave way for future quantum networks

Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023

Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector

IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

 