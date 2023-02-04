One killed, two injured in suspected crude bomb mishap in West Bengal

One person was killed and two others were injured in an explosion at Basanti in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened when they were allegedly manufacturing crude bombs inside the residence of a person named Manirul Khan of Titkumar village in the district, a police officer said.

"The condition of the two injured is critical. We are investigating the matter,” a senior police officer of Baruipur Police District said.

The injured have been referred to MR Bangur Hospital in Kolkata, he said.

Security has been bolstered in the area to avoid any untoward incident, the officer added.