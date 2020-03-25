One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar

A 29-year-old resident of Patna, who had returned from Gujarat earlier this month, has tested positive for coronavirus, the fourth confirmed case in Bihar, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The man was admitted to Nalanda Medical College Hospital here on March 21 and he has tested positive for COVID-19, Surveillance Officer with the Bihar Health Society, Ragini Mishra told PTI.

The patient was engaged in a business in Gujarat and had returned on March 9, she said.

Of the four infected with the disease in the state, one has died.