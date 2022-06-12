One of two killed in Ranchi worked at mobile shop, the other awaited Class 10 results: Report

Two people were killed in the protests and clashes that broke out in the aftermath of the derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed by the now- suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The people, identified as Mohammed Mudassir Kaifi and Mohammed Sahil, died and over two dozen people were injured in protests and subsequent clashes that rocked Ranchi on Friday over the remarks made by two suspended BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammed, officials said.

The Soren-led Jharkhand government ordered an inquiry into the incident even as shocking revelations from the incident emerges.

The family members and neighbours of the two who died of gunshot wounds have claimed they were not a part of the procession to condemn the comments.

Read | Prophet remarks row: 2 killed, many critically injured as violence rocks Ranchi

Shakib Ansari, the brother of Mohammed Sahil said he did not participate in Friday’s protest march.

"My brother Md Sahil had gone to Ranchi Main Road for some work after the Friday Namaz. He was not part of the procession, but he received bullet injuries and died,” Ansari told reporters.

A neighbour and former ward commissioner where the the 20-year-old boy was living told The Indian Express that his father was an auto driver and the youth worked at a mobile shop.

"Sahil studied up to intermediate and used to work in a mobile shop. His father is an auto driver and the family is in complete shock. He sustained a bullet injury in the stomach. His last rites were performed at 3 pm today. We have demanded compensation from the government, Salauddin told the publication.

Mohammed Parvez, the father of Kaifi, the second fataity on Friday, said he had no idea how his 'minor' son received bullet injuries as he was not a part of the procession.

Mudassir Kaifi was awaiting his Class 10 results, his uncle told IE.

"We don’t even know how he became part of the mob. He was shot in the head. His father works as a labourer and he was the only child of his parents. ," he said.

According to state hospital records, Kaifi was 22.

Tension prevailed Ranchi on Sunday, as police strengthened security in sensitive areas and registered 25 FIRs against "thousands" of people in the aftermath of violent protests over controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed.