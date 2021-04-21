ONGC says 3 employees kidnapped from oil rig in Assam

ONGC says 3 employees kidnapped from oil rig in Assam's Lakwa

The employees were kidnapped in a company-owned vehicle from ONGC's Lakwa field in Sivasagar District in Assam

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 21 2021, 10:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 10:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Government-owned oil producer ONGC Ltd said three of its employees were kidnapped by a gunman from a rig site in Assam on Wednesday.

The employees were kidnapped in a company-owned vehicle from ONGC's Lakwa field in Sivasagar District in Assam, where the exploration company has been operating for nearly six decades.

"Later, the vehicle was found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border," ONGC said in a tweet.

