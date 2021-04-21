ONGC says 3 employees kidnapped from oil rig in Assam's Lakwa

Government-owned oil producer ONGC Ltd said three of its employees were kidnapped by a gunman from a rig site in Assam on Wednesday.
The employees were kidnapped in a company-owned vehicle from ONGC's Lakwa field in Sivasagar District in Assam, where the exploration company has been operating for nearly six decades.
The abducted employees were taken by the miscreants in an operational vehicle belonging to ONGC. Later, the vehicle was found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border.
A complaint has been lodged by ONGC with the local police.
Higher officials of the State Police are on the site. Local administration has been informed about the incident and ONGC is in constant touch with the higher authorities.
ONGC has been exploring and producing oil and gas in Upper Assam since early 1960s.
