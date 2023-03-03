Only judiciary can save the country, says WB CM Mamata

Only judiciary can save the country, says CM Mamata Banerjee

The TMC chief welcomed the decision of the Constitution Bench of SC on the appointment of CEC and ECs

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Mar 03 2023, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 13:47 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: IANS Photo

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee welcomed the decision of the Constitution Bench of Supreme Court on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. 

Terming the order as a ‘democratic victory’, Banerjee said that only they – Supreme Court, judiciary – can “save the country” considering the present situation.

Also Read — 'Weak-kneed person can't be EC,' SC rules for panel of PM, LoP, CJI to make appointment of CEC, ECs

“I am very happy that the Supreme Court (has) given this verdict. It’s a moral victory of the people,” she said.

Banerjee said that it’s not proper if only a few “political-people” (politicians) with vendetta govern the country with agencies at their disposal.

“Yesterday too, the ED raided the residence of our state government’s standing counsel. Is this not political vendetta? I asked our state government counsel whether the ED officials found anything. He replied that apart from asking questions about you, they couldn’t find anything noteworthy,” a party release quoted her as saying.

Banerjee also questioned why ‘Keshto’ – Anubrata Mondal, the Trinamool leader under arrest and is being probed – is being taken to New Delhi. “They are taking Keshto (Anubrata Mondal) to Delhi? It’s because of panchayat elections. They think they can arrest people before elections to capture votes, that won’t happen,” the party release added. 

