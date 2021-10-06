Only TMC delegation could meet families of Lakhimpur victims: Mamata Banerjee

'Only TMC could meet families of Lakhimpur victims'

Earlier in the day, the TMC lashed at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh alleging that democracy was being strangled in the BJP-ruled states

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Oct 06 2021, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 21:49 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was the only party whose delegation was able to reach the Lakhimpur Kheri village in Uttar Pradesh. She said that the delegation was also able to speak to the family members of the victims who were allegedly run over by a convoy of three SUVs.

Eight persons including four farmers died on Sunday after they were allegedly run over by a convoy which included a vehicle owned by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra on Sunday.

Speaking at a program of the TMC’s mouthpiece Jago Bangla, Mamata said “the TMC is the only party whose delegation was able to reach Lakhimpur. Our delegation of Dola Sen, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Pratima Mandal and Abir Biswas met the family members of the victims.”

Earlier in the day the TMC lashed at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh alleging that democracy was being strangled in the BJP-ruled states.

“Democracy is repeatedly being STRANGULATED and BRUTALLY ATTACKED in every single @BJP4India ruled state! The people of this country deserve better. The #KillingRaj of BJP must be stopped!” the TMC tweeted.

The Chief Minister condemned the incident in a tweet on Sunday. Accusing the BJP of being indifferent to the plight of farmers.

“I strongly condemn the barbaric incident in Lakhimpur Kheri. The apathy of @BJP4India towards our farmer brethren pains me deeply. A delegation of 5 @AITCofficial MPs will be visiting the families of the victims tomorrow. Our farmers will always have our unconditional support,” tweeted Mamata.

The leaders of the farmers’ agitation claimed that some farmers were protesting against the controversial new farm laws introduced by the Centre when a vehicle carrying BJP workers hit them.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s comments, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that while the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was taking every step to ensure justice to the family members of victims and allowed representatives of other political parties to meet them, the TMC government in Bengal did not allow BJP leaders to meet party workers who were assaulted by TMC cadres.

Mamata Banerjee
TMC
West Bengal
Trinamool Congress
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Lakhimpur

