Operations against Ulfa-Independent in Assam: 107 members arrested, 64 'recruitments' prevented

Security agencies have arrested at least 107 cadres and "over ground workers" of the banned insurgent group, Ulfa-Independent (Ulfa-I), and prevented the "recruitment" of another 64 in Assam in the past year.

Sources in the army on Thursday said the operation against Ulfa-I was intensified in Upper Assam districts in the past year, where the outfit was still carrying out its "nefarious activities" even as many cadres had deserted the banned outfit.

They said during operations, 60 weapons were seized while the "soft approaches" adopted by the security forces ensured the surrender of 22 cadres and prevented the recruitment of another 64.

They said all concerted efforts were underway towards restoring normalcy in the remaining pockets in upper Assam, which are still considered a stronghold for the Ulfa-I. "The ideological construct of ULFA has long been marginalised by exponential development in the state backed by stable government which even led to a large number of cadres being apprehended, weapons recovered, surrendering and recruitment being prevented," said an army official.

Ulfa was formed in 1979 with a demand for "sovereign Assam." A group of the outfit led by former Chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa, however, started talks with the government. But another group led by Paresh Baruah renamed Ulfa as Ulfa-Independent and is still out of the peace process. Baruah is believed to be taking shelter somewhere along the Myanmar-China border. The Ulfa was involved in large-scale violence including bomb blasts, abduction, and extortion till the Rajkhowa group began talks.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has recently said that tribal insurgency in the state has ended with the surrender of insurgents and signing of agreements with several groups including the NDFB, KLNLF, UPDS, and Adivasi groups since 2020. But Ulfa-I has still remained a concern for the government as well as the security agencies. The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act was removed from 60 per cent areas in Assam but the same is still in force in at least eight districts, mainly due to activities of the Ulfa-I. The outfit is still against talks without discussion on its demand for sovereignty.

